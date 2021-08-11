NRP say bank scam is going around again

Niagara Police are reminding residents about bank scams.

Police say fruadsters are calling people pretending to represent a bank, saying their account has been compromised.

The scammer then asks the victim to allow the scammer access to the victim’s computer to review their bank records.

If the victim grants remote access, the victim installs programs onto the computer (Team Viewer and Ultra Viewer) and then requests money from the victim in order to search for the ‘suspect’ that made purchases on the victim’s account.

The scammer requests the amount to be purchased through gift cards.

Police say to be wary of anyone asking for gift cards, Bitcoin or anything unusual as a form of payment or financial assistance.

Scammers are able to spoof emails and phone numbers so they can pretend to be someone the victim knows.

If you have been a victim of a scam and experienced a financial loss, please call the Niagara Regional Police Service non-emergency number at 905-688-4111, dial option 2 and ask for “dispatch” to file a report.

If you received one of these calls/messages but did not experience a financial loss, please report by calling Phonebusters at 1-888-495-8501 or contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm