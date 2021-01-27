iHeartRadio
NRP say missing Niagara Falls girl safely located

A missing 13 year old girl from Niagara Falls has been found.

Niagara Regional Police officials say the girl is safe and thank the public for their help.

The girl named Gwen was originally reported missing on January 19th.

Further details are not being released.

