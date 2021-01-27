NRP say missing Niagara Falls girl safely located
A missing 13 year old girl from Niagara Falls has been found.
Niagara Regional Police officials say the girl is safe and thank the public for their help.
The girl named Gwen was originally reported missing on January 19th.
Further details are not being released.
-
Neil Peart Memorial Call to ArtistsMatt Holmes Speaks with Dave DeRocco - Neil Peart Memorial Task Force regarding Neil Peart Memorial call to artists
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force Set for First MeetingMatt Holmes Speaks with Jim Bradley - Niagara Region Chair regarding COVID-19 vaccine task force
-
UPDATE Port Dalhousie Community Ice RinkMatt Holmes Speaks with Andrea Miele – Fundraiser Organizer Port Dalhousie Ice Rink regarding an update on Port Dalhousie community ice rink