NRP search for missing Niagara Falls teen

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing teenager from Niagara Falls.

14 year old Kayla Roloson was last seen on Thursday morning at 9:15 when she left her home in the Pettit Street and Glengate Street area of Niagara Falls.

She was seen voluntarily entering a waiting black four-door sedan, which then left the area.

She is described as a white girl, 5'2 - 5'3, 145 lbs with a medium build. She has dark brown hair past her shoulders, nose piercings on both sides, and was possibly wearing a red 'Champion' hoodie sweater, black jogging pants, and black shoes.

Police are concerned for her welfare.