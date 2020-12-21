NRP search for St. Catharines man after Thorold break and enter

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a St. Catharines man wanted on charges of assault, forcible confinement, and theft.

Officers were called to a home in the Keefer Road and Commerford Street area of Thorold on Thursday afternoon.

The call on Thursday was for an unwanted person, but officers determined a suspect had unlawfully entered the home and injured a cat during a previous incident.

NRP are searching for 30 year old Craig Wood on charges of break and enter, two counts of assault, two counts of theft under $5,000, and forcible confinement.

He is described as a 6'3 white man with red hair weighing 170 pounds.

Wood has ties to St. Catharines.

Officials say not to approach him if spotted. Instead, call 911.