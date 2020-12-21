NRP search for St. Catharines man after Thorold break and enter
Niagara Regional Police are looking for a St. Catharines man wanted on charges of assault, forcible confinement, and theft.
Officers were called to a home in the Keefer Road and Commerford Street area of Thorold on Thursday afternoon.
The call on Thursday was for an unwanted person, but officers determined a suspect had unlawfully entered the home and injured a cat during a previous incident.
NRP are searching for 30 year old Craig Wood on charges of break and enter, two counts of assault, two counts of theft under $5,000, and forcible confinement.
He is described as a 6'3 white man with red hair weighing 170 pounds.
Wood has ties to St. Catharines.
Officials say not to approach him if spotted. Instead, call 911.