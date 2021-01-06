NRP searching for driver after a dog was killed in a hit-and-run

Niagara Regional Police are searching for a driver after a dog was hit and killed in Niagara Falls.

Officers responded to reports of a possible impaired driver in the Eastwood Crescent and Victoria Avenue area yesterday afternoon just after 1 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, a man told the officers he had been walking his dog along with sidewalk when he noticed a white car being driven in a dangerous manner.

The witness says the driver mounted the curb, brushed by him, and fatally hit his dog.

He says the car continued on, crossing a front lawn and barely missing a woman who had just gotten out of a parked vehicle.

The white car then left the area.

It is described as a white four door hatchback and it may have damage to the front driver's side bumper.

NRP officials say a man may have been behind the wheel but a full suspect description is not available.

This incident is not connected to the Niagara-On-The-Lake SIU investigation.