NRP searching for missing St. Catharines man

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing 29 year old man in St. Catharines.

Eric Wedderspoon last spoke with his family around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night before going to bed.

Officials believe he left the home in the South Drive and Willowdale Avenue area around 3 a.m. the next day.

He is described as a 5'9 white man weighing approximately 165 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing olive khaki pants, a black windbreaker, a hat, and black boots. He likely had some kind of backpack with him.

His family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the NRP at (905) 688-4111, extension 9412.