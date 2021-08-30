NRP searching for suspect after Niagara-On-The-Lake gas station robbery

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a gas station in Niagara-On-The-Lake was robbed.

It happened last Thursday around 10 p.m. when a man entered the kiosk of the Gales Gas Station on York Road near Tanbark Road.

The man demanded money, but no weapons were pulled out.

The Niagara Regional Police K9 unit was called in to track him down after he fled the area with some cash, but they were unable to find him.

He is described as a 5'10 - 6' man with a slim build. At the time he wore an orange Reebok hooded sweatshirt, brown full-face mask, blue jeans, dark coloured running shoes, black gloves, and a dark baseball hat worn backwards underneath a hood.