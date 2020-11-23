NRP searching for witnesses to single vehicle crash in Niagara Falls

Niagara Regional Police continue to look for witnesses after two people were sent to hospital in a single vehicle crash.

Officers were called to the Niagara River Parkway area near Fraser on Sunday, November 15th just after 1:30 a.m.

Investigation revealed the driver of a northbound grey Ford Focus left the roadway and hit at least two trees before the vehicle landed on the driver's side.

Two injured people were removed from the vehicle and transported to out of region hospitals by air ambulance.

A 23 year old man from St. Catharines remains in hospital in stable condition while a 21 year old woman from Thorold was treated and discharged from hospital.

The overall damage is estimated at $15,000.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Niagara Regional Police 905-688-4111, extension 9472.

No charges have been laid so far.