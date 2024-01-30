NRP seeking help in identifying suspects from Pen Centre robberies

Niagara police are asking for the public's help in seeking the suspects in a robbery at the Pen Centre.

Last evening around 8:44pm, four masked men entered the Pen Centre and attempted to rob Kavar and Griffin Jewellers.

At Griffin Jewellers, two suspects smashed the glass show cases with a hammer, stole assorted jewelry, and ran from the stores.

At Kavar Jewellers, the other suspects demanded cash and assaulted an employee, but were chased out by a bystander without obtaining any money.

They ran to the exit closest to Sport-Check and Fit4less where they got into a 2022 grey Honda CRV.

The Honda was stolen from Etobicoke the day prior.

This morning at 4:30am, the stolen vehicle was located abandoned in Toronto.

Two of the suspects are described as 18-28 years old with dark skin, and the third one with white skin.

The fourth remains unknown.

The two individuals that committed the robbery within the Griffin Jewellers appeared to be wearing “Bape" hooded sweatshirts as per the pattern and graphics on the hood.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009590.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.