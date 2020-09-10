NRP seize $23,800 worth of fentanyl and crystal meth in St. Catharines

Two St. Catharines residents are facing charges after a Niagara Regional Police investigation into suspected fentanyl and crystal meth sales.

Officers arrested a man and woman in the Queenston Street and Eastchester Ave area yesterday.

Once the NRP had a warrant, they searched a home in the McDonald and Rebecca Street area and seized 61.9 grams of fentanyl, 82.7 grams of crystal meth, a flick knife, and $180 in cash.

The estimated street value of the drugs comes out to $23,800.

Police have charged 30 year old Jessica Fackrell and 24 year old Donald Blake with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Blake faces an additional weapons possession charge.