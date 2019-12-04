NRP service dog named Crue has passed away
The Niagara Regional Police Service must say goodbye to a very good boy.
One of their Police Service Dogs named Crue passed away on Wednesday following a short illness.
The NRP are saying Crue will be remembered for his great work ethic, loud bark and tireless dedication.
The Niagara Regional Police Canine (K9) Unit was formed in 1988.
