NRP still searching for armed robbery suspect in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate an armed robbery at a gas bar in Niagara Falls.

It happened Jan. 2nd at 9 o'clock in the area of Lundy’s Lane and Carlton Avenue.

Police say the suspect approached a clerk, and flashed a black handgun while demanding money and cigarettes before fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man, 30-40 years old about 5'10 and around 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black bandana, black leather coat, grey hoodie and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009408.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477



