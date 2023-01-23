NRP still searching for armed robbery suspect in Niagara Falls
Niagara Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate an armed robbery at a gas bar in Niagara Falls.
It happened Jan. 2nd at 9 o'clock in the area of Lundy’s Lane and Carlton Avenue.
Police say the suspect approached a clerk, and flashed a black handgun while demanding money and cigarettes before fleeing the area on foot.
The suspect is described as a white man, 30-40 years old about 5'10 and around 200 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black bandana, black leather coat, grey hoodie and black gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009408.
Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477
-
The Drive with Steph Vivier - Jennifer Adamson, Mother of Missing Man, Nicholas Adamson
Nicholas Adamson’s family continues to search for answers
-
-