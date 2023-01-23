iHeartRadio
NRP still searching for armed robbery suspect in Niagara Falls


NRP Suspect immage 0123

Niagara Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate an armed robbery at a gas bar in Niagara Falls.

It happened Jan. 2nd at 9 o'clock in the area of Lundy’s Lane and Carlton Avenue.

Police say the suspect approached a clerk, and flashed a black handgun while demanding money and cigarettes before fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man, 30-40 years old about 5'10 and around 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black bandana, black leather coat, grey hoodie and black gloves.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009408.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477


 

