NRP suspend two drivers' licences during St. Patrick's Day RIDE Checks
Two drivers will need to find another way to get around after their licences were suspended at RIDE Checks.
Niagara Regional Police set up St. Patrick's Day RIDE Checks in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.
Officers stopped around 650 vehicles and asked 18 drivers to provide breath samples.
The two drivers who registered in the 'alert' level have had their licences suspended for three days.
Two other drivers were charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended licence, and one driver was charged for operating a vehicle without insurance.
