NRP ticket 77 drivers during Niagara-On-The-Lake blitz

Niagara Regional Police charged more than 75 drivers during a recent speeding blitz in Niagara-On-The-Lake.

Officers ticketed 77 drivers last week for various offences including speeding, driving without a licence, and G1 driver without a qualified accompanying driver.

The blitz mainly focused on Community Safety Zones and areas of public concern.

Drivers should also be aware that starting tomorrow, Ontario will implement the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act to crack down on street racing, aggressive driving, and unsafe drivers.

Some of the changes include increasing the street racing or stunt driving roadside licence suspension from seven days to 30 days and the vehicle impoundment from 7 days to 14 days.

If convicted of stunt driving, drivers could face licence suspensions of 1 - 3 years for a first offence, 3 - 10 years the second time, and lifetime suspension for a third conviction.

Drivers travelling in areas with speed limits of less than 80 km/hr can also be charged with student driving if they are going 40 km/hr over the limit. The previous threshold was 50 km/hr over.