NRP training in St. Catharines Thursday

Niagara Police want to let the public know that they will be conducting some training in St. Catharines tomorrow (April 27).

The NRP Emergency Task Unit is set for indoor training in the area of Gale Crescent and Riordon Street between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Anyone in the area can expect the sound of simulated gun fire, an increased police presence, and the possible smell of smoke.



Officials say there will be signage in the area and there should be no impact on traffic.

Everyone is advised to stay away from the training site.

