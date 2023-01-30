NRP trying to ID male who spoke with young female in Pelham

Police say an adult man spoke with a 12-year-old girl in Fenwick this morning in the area of Church Street and Martha Court.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. as the girl was walking to school

Police says the man was driving a black Dodge Caravan when he opened the sliding door and spoke briefly to the girl.

The girl walked away and the van left the area.

She reported the incident to school officials and police were called.

The driver is white, about 40 to 50 years old, with short grey hair and a possible buzz cut.

He's tall with a skinny build.

Police say there's no allegation of a criminal offence but they are trying to identify the man and determine his intentions.

There was no physical contact between the two.