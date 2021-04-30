NRP trying to identify suspect in Welland break and enter
Niagara Regional Police are trying to identify a suspect in a Welland break and enter investigation.
Officers were called to a multi-unit complex in the Thorold Road and Northhaven Road area on Wednesday night at 8:15 p.m.
Investigation revealed multiple storage units had been broken into on Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m.
The suspect is described as a 20 - 30 year old white woman with long blonde hair and a slim build. She wore a backpack and was last seen travelling on foot.
