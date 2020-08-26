NRP want help locating fraud suspect

Niagara Police are looking for a suspect after a local businesses was defrauded in excess of $100,000.

The incident is alleged to have taken place between August and September of last year.

27 year old Ajay Aery of no fixed address is wanted on a charge of fraud over $5,000.

NRP say the suspect knows he's wanted.

Aery has ties to communities throughout the GTA and previously resided in Mississauga.

He's also wanted by the York Regional Police, and the Toronto Police Service for fraud related offences.

Anyone who may know the location of AERY is asked to contact their local police or Crimes Stoppers.

The Niagara Regional Police Central Fraud Unit can be reached by calling 905-688-4111, extension 9245.