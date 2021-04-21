NRP warn of reemergence of tasteless internet hoax

The Niagara Regional Police are putting out a warning after a number of concerned citizens called in about an internet hoax.

Videos have been circulating on Tiktok falsely claiming April 24th is a day where sexual assault is legal for the day.

Hundreds of users have put out videos claiming to be trying to warn other people about the alleged danger of the day, but TikTok officials have not been able to find any videos that actually promote the day. Some users have been accused of spreading the rumour through their 'warnings' to try and garner more views.

This particular internet hoax tends to surface every few years with examples dating back to 2018, though the date of the day in question tends to change.

However, due to the community concern, the NRP is reminding the public that sexual assault is illegal and it should never be used as a joke or punch line.

The Niagara Sexual Assault Centre is reporting 730 crisis line calls within the last 12 months.