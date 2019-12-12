NRP working to ID robbery suspect
Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in an attempted robbery.
On November 28th, an alleged victim of an attempted robbery flagged down officers in the Welland Avenue and Catherine Street area of St. Catharines.
Despite searching the area, officers were unable to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a 5'8" tall white male with a thin build. Police believe he is 16 or 17 years old.
At the time he wore dark clothing and a dark baseball cap and was riding a dark coloured mountain bike.
The victim was not hurt during the incident.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.
