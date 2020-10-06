NRP wrap up operation 'Loud and Clear'

Operation Loud and Clear has wrapped up in Niagara Falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The NRP initiative targeted cars that have been altered to be louder and create excessive noise.

A total of 52 tickets were handed out - 33 for not having a muffler - 15 for improper muffler and 4 for unnecessary noise.

Police say complaints over vehicles causing excessive noise were heard "Loud and Clear" and while the operation has ended they will continue to inspect vehicles causing excessive noise.