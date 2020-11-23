NRPH confirm 19 new cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now Niagara has 208 active cases, and 16 active outbreaks.
To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
