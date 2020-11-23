iHeartRadio
NRPH confirm 19 new cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19.

Right now Niagara has 208 active cases, and 16 active outbreaks.

To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.

