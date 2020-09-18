NRPH confirm five new cases of COVID-19, and one new outbreak

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed five new cases of COVID-19.

Currently, Niagara has 36 active cases of the virus, and one active outbreak.

The new outbreak is at Deer Park Villa in Grimsby.

That outbreak is affecting the entire facility.

United Mennonite Home in Lincoln is also experiencing an outbreak of a respiratory illness, however, that illness has not been confirmed as COVID-19.

Most of Niagara's active cases of COVID-19 are in Wainfleet and St. Catharines.

To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.​