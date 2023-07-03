NRPS attempting to identify commercial break and enter suspects in Welland

Niagara officers responded to a report of a commercial break and enter in Welland.

Officers attended to a business on Kennedy Street near Ross Street.

The initial investigation determined that two suspects had entered the business on June 24th around 7pm.

The suspects ransacked the office and building, stealing industrial rubber, merchandise, metal, and tools.

The value of the damage and stolen goods is still being calculated.

The first suspect is being described as a white male, 25-35 years old, slim build, approximately 175 lbs, and approximately 5’10 feet tall.

He has collar length brown curly hair and brown facial hair, and was wearing a blue Under Amour t-shirt with an orange and yellow logo, dark jeans, dark shoes, and a backwards white and green baseball cap.

The second suspect is being described as a white male 25-35 years old, slim build, approximately 175 lbs, and approximately 5’10 feet tall.

He's bald, and was wearing grey track pants, dark coloured short sleave t shirt and running shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1009561 reference 23-70583.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.