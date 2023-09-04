NRPS conducting 23rd Back to School Traffic Safety and Awareness Day

With back to school in full swing, The Niagara Regional Police Service will conduct its 23rd Back to School Traffic Safety and Awareness Day.

Each year, officers who are not regularly assigned to uniform patrol duties, put on their uniforms and head out to the local school zones to take part in this traffic safety and awareness day.

In addition to the general uniform patrol, another 50 officers are expected to hit the streets this year as part of the initiative.

The focus will be the 13 Community Safety Zones near schools in Niagara.

Tomorrow, automated cameras will be active in designated Community Safety Zones.

Officers will also be on the look out for traffic offences such as distracted driving, and seat belt infractions.