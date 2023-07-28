NRPS conducts 2 hour search after driver flees the scene of an accident

Niagara officers responded to a single vehicle collision with possible injuries in Welland around 7a.m. this morning.

Officers arrived on scene near South Pelham Road and Foss Road.

They saw a white, 2022, Hyundai Sonata, off the roadway into the adjacent tree line.

Upon police arrival the driver ran from the scene into a wooded area.

He swam through a nearby pond, and ran into a residential neighbourhood.

An NRPS K9 Unit (Police Service Dog Jax) attended to conduct a track.

Two hours later, the driver was found hiding in a backyard on South Pelham Road and arrested.

32-year-old Mohamud Hassan of Welland has been arrested and is facing multiple charges including Flight from a Peace Officer, and Fail to Stop at the Scene of an Accident.

Hassan was later released on a Form 10 undertaking with a future court date.