NRPS detectives investigating downtown St. Catharines stabbing

Niagara emergency services responded to a report of a stabbing in downtown St. Catharines.

Officers arrived on scene in the area of St. Paul Street and Garden Park near Carlisle Street just after 2am on Saturday.

A male victim in his 20's was located suffering serious injuries from a physical beating and having been stabbed.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported by paramedics to hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Niagara officers along with an NRPS K9 Unit attended the scene.

The initial investigation determined that the victim had an argument with a group people in front of a nightclub on James Street near St. Paul Street, which escalated into a physical fight.

The physical fight continued to the front doors of a near by hotel on St. Paul Street where the victim was reportedly stabbed.

Two male suspects then ran from the area. Officers were unable to find the suspects.

The suspects are both males one being White and one Black.

Anyone with information about this incident or video from security cameras is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1009367 or by email 9367@nrps.on.ca.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.