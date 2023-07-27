NRPS detectives investigating West Lincoln robbery

Niagara officers responded to a robbery of a convenience store in West Lincoln yesterday around 11:00pm.

Officers arrived on scene at the Avondale Store located at 112 Brock Steet in West Lincoln.

At 11:00pm a lone female entered the store, claimed to have a gun, and demanded money from the cash register

No gun was seen, and the employee complied.

The suspect ran from the store west bound through the parking lot with an undisclosed amount of money.

It is believed the suspect may have then entered a vehicle and have not been located.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 5’6 feet tall with a heavier build.

She was wearing a grey coat, a black hoodie sweater with the hood up, and a yellow scarf covering most of her face.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1009935.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.