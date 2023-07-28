NRPS held Thursday night RIDE event in St. Catharines

Niagara officers conducted a R.I.D.E. spot check in the City of St. Catharines last night.

The R.I.D.E. spot check took place at the intersection of Burleigh Hill Drive and Dalecrest Avenue.

Officers stopped over 250 vehicles and inquired if any of the drivers had consumed any alcohol or drugs earlier in the evening.

In total, four drivers were required to provide a sample of their breath for analysis. There were no arrests.

Two tickets were issued to drivers throughout the evening.

Impaired driving is still the leading criminal offence causing death in Canada.