NRPS investigating a series of residential break and enters in Grimsby

Niagara Police are investigating a series of overnight break and enters in Grimsby.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, a male suspect entered at least four homes in the area of Main Street East and Park Road South.

The suspect examined the homes till he found unlocked windows and doors.

He moved about the homes using a flashlight to look for valuables while the residents slept.

In one home the suspect stole and then abandoned a car in the area of Elizabeth Street and Carnegie Lane.

The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build.

He was wearing a black hoodie and mask covering his face, black pants and black shoes and gloves.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009023.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.