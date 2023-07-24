NRPS investigating a stabbing in Niagara Falls

Police were called to the Euphoria Social Lounge on Main Street in Niagara Falls where they found two males in the parking lot suffering from serious stab wounds.

It happened Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m.

Police say a 30-year-old male and a 40-year-old male were both taken to an out-of-region hospital.

A third male was taken to a local hospital.

Police say there was a disturbance in the lounge that escalated and became violent.

Police are looking for anyone with information about the incident.