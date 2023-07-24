NRPS investigating a stabbing in Niagara Falls
Police were called to the Euphoria Social Lounge on Main Street in Niagara Falls where they found two males in the parking lot suffering from serious stab wounds.
It happened Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m.
Police say a 30-year-old male and a 40-year-old male were both taken to an out-of-region hospital.
A third male was taken to a local hospital.
Police say there was a disturbance in the lounge that escalated and became violent.
Police are looking for anyone with information about the incident.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS (JULY 21, 2023)
This week on LFT, we're talking to cruise expert Vanessa Lee about barge touring in France – a completely different kind of floating holiday, then changing course to hear all about St. Lucia from travel maven Martha Chapman. We're wrapping up with some philosophical thoughts about travel and generally having a good time!
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode #137
Shauna McLeod, Founder and Executive Director of the Willow Arts Community talks about the therapeutic value of art and creativity for people who are living with mental illness or substance abuse disorder.
-
Searching For Solutions with Walter Sendzik - Episode #12
GUEST - Steve Borisenko - savemylife.ca
Niagara has a problem with addiction. To address this, local organizations have come together to create a service for anyone seeking help. At savemylife.ca you can find all the programs around the region that can provide the support you or your loved ones may need.