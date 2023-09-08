NRPS investigating indecent act in Beamer Memorial Conservation Area in Grimsby

Niagara Police responded to a report of an indecent act Thursday morning in Grimsby.

The adult female victim reported that between 9:00am and 9:30am she had been hiking on the trails of Beamer Memorial Conservation Area in Grimsby.

While walking, she saw a man on the trail ahead of her, who then walked towards her and exposed his genitalia.

Officers were not able to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a White male, approximately 40 years of age.

He has blonde/grey hair, very tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a blue stripped polo style T-shirt, and dark pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009383.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.