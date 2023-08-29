NRPS investigating large Thorold party and assaults

Niagara police are investigating a large party in Thorold after three people were assaulted.

Police were called to a home on Winterberry Blvd., on Saturday night where a crowd of over 200 people gathered.

After police dispersed the crowd, pockets of party-goers lingered on nearby streets.

Just after midnight police received a 911 call about an assault in the area of Silver Maple Rd. and Winterberry Blvd., where they found three people suffering from injures related to being punched, kicked and stomped.

The victims were treated at the scene by Niagara Emergency Services paramedics.

Police say a group of party goers had been trespassing on the victim's property and when told to leave, the group of 10 people began assaulting two women, ages 59 and 28, and a 27-year-old man.

The group took off before police arrived.

Two suspects were identified:

Suspect 1

• Black male

• 17-19 years of age

5’9 -5’10 feet tall

• Slender build

• Dreadlock style hair

• Wearing:

Black sweatshirt, red gym style shorts, black balaclava ski mask with eye and mouth openings

Suspect 2

• Black female

• 17-19 years of age

Black hair with two large braids extending to her waist.

• Wearing:

Black mesh off the shoulder top and a white short skirt



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers.