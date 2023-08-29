NRPS investigating serious motorcycle-vehicle collision in West Lincoln

Niagara officers responded to a report of a serious collision involving a car and motorcycle in West Lincoln.

The collision took place yesterday morning around 8a.m. on Regional Road 20 near Streamside Drive.

A 59-year-old woman driving a white Harley Davidson motorcycle, and a driver of a blue Hyundai Tucson came into contact.

The motorcyle driver was transported to hospital with what is believed to be life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to hospital for what is believed to be minor injuries.

Regional Road 20 between South Grimsby Road 5 and South Grimsby Road 6 on the west side of Smithville was closed for the investigation, but was since reopened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009596.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.