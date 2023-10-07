NRPS launch campaign to address obstructed licence plates

The Niagara Regional Police are launching a six-month campaign to bring awareness to obstructed licence plates.

Seeing a licence plate is critical in the event of a collision, medical emergency, or investigation.

In some cases, tinted covers are purposely placed on plates to avoid enforcement or tolls.

Earlier this month, the NRPS launched the "Automated Speed Enforcement program", which focused on helping Niagara students get to school safely.

The first phase, which began on October 1st, will continue until December 31st and focus on the educational aspect of the initiative.

Phase two will start on January 1st, 2024, continue until March 31st, and focus on enforcement.

Road safety is one of the core duties of police officers in Niagara.

The NRPS remains committed to reducing collisions and improving road safety in Niagara through these initiatives.