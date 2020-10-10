NRPS member tests positive for COVID-19
Niagara Regional Police say a frontline uniform member has tested positive for COVID-19.
Police say they are working with public health to ensure proper contract tracing occurs while the person is in self-isolation.
This is the first positive case of COVID-19 within the Niagara Regional Police, both sworn or civilian.
Statement from Chief Bryan MacCulloch:
“We continue to work with our community partners in the enforcement of Emergency Orders as we come together as a community to limit the spread of COVID-19. Especially with the Thanksgiving weekend upon us, the Niagara Regional Police Service continues to echo the advice of Niagara Region Public Health to stay home if you are sick, limit contact with persons outside of your household, wear a mask if you are unable to physically distance and wash your hands often. We’re #InThisTogether Niagara”
-
Michael Bower - NBC News RadioMatt talks to Michael as the US Presidential race heats up.
-
Lynn Ogryzlo - Host of Food TherapyMatt talks to Lynn about what you can cook last minute for thanksgiving, or if you had the big meal yesterday, what to do with leftovers.
-
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthMatt gets an update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak.