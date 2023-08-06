NRPS partner with Hamilton and MTO for bypass commercial enforcement initiative

The Niagara Regional Police Service, Hamilton Police Service, Ministry of Transportation and the Town of Lincoln partnered for a joint enforcement initiative focusing on commercial motor vehicle enforcement.

In response to community concern involving increased commercial motor vehicle traffic in Lincoln and West Lincoln, the focus of this initiative was to identify commercial vehicles intentionally bypassing the Vineland Inspection Station.

Officers conducted in-depth inspections to ensure compliance with road safety standards.

In total, over 150 vehicles (passenger and commercial) were directed into the Vineland Inspection Station.

67 vehicles were comprehensively inspected, resulting in 16 vehicles being removed from the highway after significant safety concerns were identified.

Three sets of licence plates were seized and 55 Provincial Offence Notices (tickets) were issued for various offences including licence plates not being authorized for a vehicle, improper load, improper tires, and expired insurance.