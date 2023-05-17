NRPS responds to four residential break and enters in Pelham and Welland

On May 16, 2023, 3 District Welland / Pelham uniform officers from the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to four residential break and enters in Pelham and Welland.

The daytime incidents occurred at homes in Pelham on Farr Street, Rhodes Court and Kevin Drive, and a Welland home on South Pelham Drive.

The suspects forced their way into the unoccupied homes and then ransacked them for valuables. Jewelry, cash, alcohol, and electronics were stolen.

The incidents are believed to be related. The suspect vehicle is a white Ford Expedition Limited edition bearing stolen licence plate CEXF426.

The suspects are described as:

Slender male, wearing a grey baseball hat, grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, blue jean jacket over the sweatshirt, brown dress pants, white running shoes and a blue surgical mask, and black gloves. Slender male, wearing navy blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and string pulled tight, blue jeans, black shoes, and black gloves. Slender male, wearing grey hooded sweatshirt with hood up, white sweatpants, grey and white shoes, and white gloves.

Any information regarding the suspects, the suspect vehicle, or the break and enters is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online.