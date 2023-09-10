NRPS searching for missing 31-year-old Niagara Falls man

The Niagara Regional Police Service is conducting a missing person investigation stemming from Niagara Falls.

Officers are searching for 31-year-old Joel Mills.

He was last seen around 11:00pm on September 6th in the area of Jepson Street in the Falls.

He is described as a white male, around 6'0'' tall, 200lbs with red curly hair and facia hair.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Joel are being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.