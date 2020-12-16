NRPS seize fentanyl and cocaine during arrest in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police have seized 150 grams of fentanyl while making an arrest in St. Catharines.

Detectives have been investigating reports of fentanyl sales from a home in the Jacobson Avenue and Glendale Avenue area since October.

Yesterday, officers arrested 21 year old Abdul Issah from Toronto, charging him with possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Officers conducted a search during the arrest and seized 150 grams of fentanyl, 8.5 grams of cocaine, and $2,560 in cash.

Officials say the drugs are worth approximately $40,000.