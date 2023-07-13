NRPS sharing tips on how to avoid gift card scams

The Niagara Regional Police Service are reminding members of the public about frauds involving gift cards.

The scam works by the victim receiving a telephone call from a fraudster claiming to be a representative of a bank or an online retailer.

The victim is told there has been an error and funds have accidently been deposited into their account.

The fraudster then requests the funds be paid back by way of gift cards, and directs the victim to send the serial numbers of the gift cards after they have been purchased.

Some tips to avoid being scammed are never purchasing gift cards as a form of payment, and if you receive a telephone call from anyone who encourages you to purchase a gift card and send the serial number, don’t do it – it’s a scam.

If you have been a victim of a scam and experienced a financial loss, please call the Niagara Regional Police Service non-emergency line by dialing 905-688-4111.

If you have received one of these calls but did not experience a financial loss, please report it to the by Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by dialing 1-888-495-8501 or by visiting their website.