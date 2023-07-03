NRPS stops 1700 vehicles for R.I.D.E spot checks on Canada Day

Niagara Regional Police Service conducted R.I.D.E. spot checks in St. Catharines on Canada Day.

Throughout the night, officers stopped approximately 1,697 vehicles and inquired if any of the drivers had consumed any alcohol or drugs earlier in the evening.

In total, 28 drivers provided a sample of their breath for analysis.

Two drivers provided samples that resulted in an “Alert” which then resulted in a 3-day licence suspension.

Several provincial offence notices were also issued related to traffic offences throughout the evening.