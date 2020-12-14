NRPS welcomes latest police service dog graduate today
The Niagara Regional Police are welcoming their latest four legged recruit today.
A special virtual graduation ceremony will be streamed at 1 p.m. this afternoon as Police Service Dog Rudy joins his handler Constable Tim Wiley.
Niagara's K9 Unit currently consists of seven canine teams.
All seven dogs are trained for general purpose patrol, but five are specialists in narcotics detection and two are trained in explosive detection.
Rudy has been trained to detect and follow human scent and track suspects.
