NRT expands to all of Niagara-on-the-Lake and riders can now book ahead

NRT OnDemand is expanding to all of Niagara-on-the-Lake, instead of just one designated area.

Officials say the expansion will allow more riders to have access to efficient, affordable, and convenient on-demand public transportation when traveling in the area.

To ensure coverage of the entire municipality, two additional vehicles have been added to the fleet, bringing the total vehicle count to four.

NRT OnDemand launched in Niagara-on-the-Lake in November, 2020 to provide shared transit for residents in more rural areas of West Niagara.

The service originally included two vehicles providing trips along Regional Rd. 55 (Niagara Stone Rd.), including the areas of Old Town, Virgil, and Glendale.

NRT OnDemand ridership has steadily increased with 2,500 rides taken since the service started.

In addition to the Niagara-on-the-Lake expansion, further enhancements have also been made to improve the rider experience across all of the NRT OnDemand service areas.

All riders now have the option to pre-book trips up to 10 p.m. the night before their desired ride.

The feature is available by using the NRT OnDemand Mobile app, and those without access to a smartphone can call 289-302-2172 to pre-book a ride.

Riders are also now able to select whether they would like a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV), or a vehicle with a bike rack.

The adult fare for trips within Niagara-on-the-Lake is $3.00.

However, riders will be able to connect to Niagara Region Transit conventional service at the transit hub located at the Outlet Collection at Niagara, or the Glendale Campus of Niagara College for a $6.00 fare, which includes both the local fare and the transfer.