NSTS posts guidelines for resumption of school buses

Parents are still waiting for the numbers from the DSBN on how many children will be back in class next month and how many of those students will be riding the school buses.

Niagara Catholic parents have until tomorrow to make a decision.

Niagara Student Transportation Services has posted the guidance it has recieved from the Ministry of Education regarding the resumption of busing.

The guidelines are as follows:

It is recommended that elementary buses operate at close to capacity and secondary buses at closer to half capacity aligned with cohort attendance.

Face coverings for students in Grades 4 to 12 are required on school vehicles and students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 are encouraged to wear face coverings on school vehicles.

NSTS will establish seating plans for every bus run, seating students residing within the same household or the same homeroom together as much as possible.

The bus driver will open select windows daily for air flow and ventilation.

Bus drivers/monitors will receive face masks and a face shield, and will be trained on proper use guidelines.

Hand sanitizer will be available on every bus for driver/monitor and student use.

Bus hand rails will be disinfected between every school run and seat tops and backs twice daily. Bus drivers will be trained on proper disinfecting guidelines.

NSTS will work with school boards to accommodate students with identified needs, i.e. exemption from wearing a face covering.