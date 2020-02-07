iHeartRadio
NTSB released preliminary report into crash that killed Kobe Bryant

kobe crash 2

The U-S National Transportation Safety Board is out with its initial report on the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant. 

Wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others did not show any evidence of outward engine failure. 

The preliminary report also indicates the chopper dropped at an even faster rate in the final moments at 4-thousand feet per minute, the why remains unknown. 

Bryant and the others died in the January 26th crash in Calabasas, California. 

The group was flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy.

