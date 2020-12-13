Number of people being treated for COVID in hospital in Niagara doubles in two days

A major jump in COVID-19 cases in Niagara over the weekend with 136 new infections confirmed.

71 new cases were reported Sunday, while 65 were reported Saturday.

In a startling jump, the number of people being treated for the virus in hospital doubled since just Friday.

31 patients are being treated in Niagara, compared to 15 on Friday.

There are two outbreaks at Niagara hospitals - one at GNGH`s Unit C where 17 patients and 4 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Niagara Health has reported that an elderly Niagara patient associated with that outbreak died on Saturday. The region`s death toll will be updated officially tomorrow, but currently stands at 88 including the hospital death.

The other hospital outbreak is at Welland Hospital`s ECU.

There are over 330 active cases across Niagara.

While the Ontario government kept Niagara in the `Orange-Restrict` level Friday, officials may shift Niagara to `Red` this week as cases spike.

Windsor and York are heading into `Grey-Lockdown` tomorrow.