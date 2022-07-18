Number of people from the U-S granted permanent residence in Canada increasing since 2015

Americans are known to declare their intentions of moving to Canada after an election or a political change, and it appears many are actually following through.



Statistics from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada show a fairly steady increase in the number of people from the U-S who were granted permanent residence in Canada each year since 2015.



After a sharp decline during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of successful U-S applicants reached 11,950 in 2021, up from just 7,655 in 2015 and the highest annual total since at least 1980.



So far, 2022 is shaping up to be another banner year, with just over 3,200 applications approved in the first quarter, the highest total for that three-month period in the last eight years.



In total, 70,330 applications from the U-S have been approved since the end of 2014, including more than 5,000 in the first five months of 2022 alone.



But immigration experts warn moving to Canada is harder than it might sound.



Most agree that the best strategy for those seeking permanent residence is a long-term one, such as seeking a study permit to obtain a degree in Canada, which can lead to a work permit.