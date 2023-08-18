Nurse at mental health facility in Whitby charged with sexual assault

A 24-year-old nurse at a mental health facility in Whitby, Ont., is facing criminal charges after a patient in an adolescent program alleged he sexually assaulted them.



Durham Regional Police say officers began an investigation after a patient at Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Services came forward with information in June.



They say the person was an in-patient in one of the centre's adolescent programs during a six-month period last year.



Police say the person reported being sexually assaulted several times by a nurse at the facility.



A 24-year-old man from Whitby was charged with eight counts of sexual assault, eight counts of sexual interference, and three counts of invitation to sexual touching.



Police say investigators want to ensure there are no other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.