Nurse facing assault charges after two year old suffers serious injuries

A nurse is facing assault charges after a two year old boy sustained serious injuries.

Niagara police say they received a call last Friday (August 5th) regarding a child with medical limitations that was assaulted.

The youth suffered injuries and was initially taken to a local hospital before being sent out of town for advanced and specialized care.

23 year old Eric Hang from Port Colborne has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and two counts of assault.

Hang has been working as a registered practical nurse for over a year - and given the position - police are concerned that there may be additional vulnerable victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009468.

Detectives say the investigation is on-going and further charges may follow.